Indian Army rubbishes report claiming minor face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley

The Indian Army on Sunday rubbished a report published in 'The Hindu', which said a minor face-off took place between the Indian and Chinese troops in the no-patrolling zone at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.
"It is clarified that NO such minor face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at #Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported," the Indian Army said in a statement.
"The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," it added.
The Indian Army further requested media professionals "to clarify actual versions/positions on incidents from authorised sources and not base reports on uncorroborated inputs from third parties".
The report published in 'The Hindu' quoted a senior government official saying that a minor face-off took place between the Indian and Chinese troops in the no-patrolling zone at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May. However, no clash occurred and the two sides disengaged quickly, it added.
“After the no-patrolling zones were created last year, the two sides occasionally conduct reconnaissance to see if the other side has crossed the line. The patrols are sent at different times. On the particular day, the Indian and Chinese patrols reached the area at the same time, a minor face-off happened but they returned quickly," the report quoted the official as saying.
The report further mentioned the official as saying that China still has camps beyond the no-patrolling zone and there has not been any reduction in troop deployment since last year.
