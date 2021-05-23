Indian Army rubbishes report claiming minor face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley

The Indian Army on Sunday rubbished a report published in 'The Hindu', which said a minor face-off took place between the Indian and Chinese troops in the no-patrolling zone at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

"It is clarified that NO such minor face-off has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops at #Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in the first week of May 2021 as reported," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"The article seems to be inspired by sources who may be trying to derail the ongoing process for early resolution of issues in Eastern Ladakh," it added.

The Indian Army further requested media professionals "to clarify actual versions/positions on incidents from authorised sources and not base reports on uncorroborated inputs from third parties".