Indian Army Deploys 1st Woman Medical Officer At Siachen, Pictures Surface

Captain Geetika Koul from Snow Leopard Brigade has become the first Woman Medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth.

First mobile tower in Siachen in October

The historical development comes a month after the Indian Army established the world's first mobile tower and base transceiver station (BTS) on the Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield on Earth, with the help of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The tower was inaugurated on October 6 and will provide mobile communication services to soldiers at an altitude of over 15,500 feet.

Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on 06 October to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet.

Dec 2: First woman officer appointed to command a naval ship

Meanwhile, just 3 days ago, Indian Navy appointed, for the first time, a woman who will command a naval ship. Lieutenant Commander Prerana Deosthali was appointed as the commanding officer of INS Trinkat based in Goa. Lt Cdr Prerana is the first lady Observer on TU, a maritime reconnaissance aircraft followed a stint on the P8I, also a reconnaissance aircraft. She hails from Mumbai and completed her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary.

