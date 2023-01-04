In pics: Meet Shiva Chauhan, India's 1st woman officer deployed at Siachen

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Corps of Engineers has been posted at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier, in first such operational deployment of an woman Army officer at the world's highest battlefield.
She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, this year after an arduous climb.
The team of Sappers led by Capt Chauhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months.
The officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen, on Monday for a three-month stint after she underwent rigorous training.
Captain Shiva Chauhan was put through rigorous training along with other personnel which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday.
Visuals of her being deployed at Siachen were shared on social media by the Indian Army.
A video showing Capt. Shiva Chauhan snowshoeing through the Siachen Glacier has gone viral on Twitter.
The Siachen Glacier is the highest battleground on earth, where India and Pakistan have fought intermittently since 1984 and the early visuals from her posting there have surfaced on social media.