Indian Army Day 2022: 7 most dangerous places where jawans are posted

Indian Army, one of the largest standing armies in the world, has proved its mettle in a number of battles and military operations and carved a distinct niche for itself and the nation.

Not deterred by the spectrum of threat, the Indian Army soldier, infused with a set of values, is prepared to face challenges in adverse climatic conditions and trained to protect the nation’s integrity and sovereignty. The Indian Army has time and again lived up to its tradition of valour, heroism, sacrifice and fortitude.

On the occasion of Army Day, here’s a look at some of the dangerous and remote postings of the Indian Army.

Siachen

The world’s highest battlefield has a temperature as low as - 50 degree Celsius and has only 10 per cent oxygen. The place remains the centre of the argument for India and Pakistan.

The Indian Army holds the area at the height while the Pakistani Army holds the low areas around Siachen. In addition to the mental stress caused , the soldiers posted there also face other health issues such as sleeping disorders, weight loss, among others.

Fresh food is a luxury at Siachen. Instead of the killing weather and pathetic way of life at Siachen, the passion of soldiers to guard the Siachen borders and serve the country remains intact. Prior to the Army personnel’s deployment, soldiers undergo a special training camp to help them to acclimatise to the conditions in the area.

LOC

The LOC runs from Gilgit-Baltisan to Dras and separates India from Pakistan. During the Kargil War, the Indian army witnessed the death of over 500 Indian Army jawans at the LOC. It is one of the most volatile borders in the world. The army personnel posted has to battle harsh weather conditions.

Dantewada – Chhattisgarh

Famously known as the Naxalite hotbed, Dantewada is located in South Chhattisgarh. In April 2010, 76 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in an attack by Naxals, almost wiping out CRPF’s 82nd battalion.

After the attack, the Naxals looted the weapons. Post the attack, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC). In October 2018, Doordarshan News cameraperson Achyutananda Sahu and two other policemen were killed after they were attacked by a group of Naxals.

Thar Desert, Rajasthan

Located in the Thar Desert, the Indo-Pakistan border is the longest border with 1,040 km in length and guarded by over 3 lakh Indian soldiers. The temperature here goes as high as 50 degree Celsius. Apart from guarding the border in the extreme heat, the soldiers have to face sandstorms and strong winds.

Tawang, India – China border

Tawang remains one of the dangerous postings in the country because of the constant clashes between India and China over the latter’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

Most parts of the state are sparsely populated and lack proper connectivity. The varying weather conditions add to the issues. The area has a huge presence of Indian Army personnel. To settle the border dispute, Beijing had made three different offers. One is the package deal stating both the countries recognize the status quo on both fronts – Chinese occupation of Aksai Chin and Indian sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam's forests

Assam has been witnessing an insurgency situation, for several decades now. With outfits such as the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), and harsh terrain, Indian army personnel posted here face severe challenges.

Antarctica

Bharati and Maitri two active Indian research stations in Antarctica. The Indian Army has been assigned the task of gathering and organizing data to support the research centres.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:40 PM IST