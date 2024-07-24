 India Weather Update: Red Alert In Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra; Extremely Heavy Rainfall To Continue For Next 48 Hours
India Weather Update: Red Alert In Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra; Extremely Heavy Rainfall To Continue For Next 48 Hours

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bharuch in Gujarat due to heavy rainfall.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Waterlogging in Bharuch | ANI

Situation in Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat to continue to remain the same for the next two days. India Meteorological department said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Indo-Gangetic plains during next 2 days said IMD.

IMD has issued a red alert in Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. Orange alert has been issued in Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha.

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Wets Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura.

House collapses due to heavy rain in Gujarat

Three women died in the house collapse incident that took place in Khambhalia taluka of Dwarka district in Gujarat. They were buried under the debris. A team of NDRF carried out rescue operations on a war footing and recovered all three bodies.

Waterlogging in Delhi

Delhi traffic police said that heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in the national capital and Several public transports suffered from breakdowns due to the rain.

Severe waterlogging witnessed in Noida's Sector 62 after incessant rainfall in the area.

article-image

Local trains delayed in Mumbai

As per an ANI report, the Central Railway locals in Mumbai have been delayed by 15 minutes today. The delay occurred due to a technical issue between the Matunga and Sion stations.

