India Weather Forecast For July 23: IMD Issues Red Alert In Goa, Central Maharashtra & Gujarat

Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat are on high alert as extremely heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of these states. Commuters are advised to plan their travel with caution and fisherman are advised not to venture in seas or be extra careful at the coast. Incessant heavy rainfall caused water logging, and traffic disruptions in many parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on July 22. Now Goa too has been up on alert with a similar situation likely on Tuesday, July 23.

Region-Wise alerts by IMD

IMD's region-wise alerts

The India Meteorological Depart has issued a red alert in Saurashtra, Kutch, Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa. Orange alert has been issued in Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, and Punjab. Yellow alert has been issued in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD forecast for July 23

IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 2 days and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Indo-Gangetic plains during next 2 days.

IMD's flash flood warnings

IMD said, "Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours. Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours."

IMD also said, "Low to Moderate flash flood risk likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of Vidarbha Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours. Surface runoff/ Inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas over AoC as shown in map due to expected rainfall occurrence in next 24 hours."

Hot & Humid weather Conditions are expected in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi West Rajasthan. IMD has advised that residents must drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty, use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to stay hydrated. IMD also advised to wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes.