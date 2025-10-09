 'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai | VIDEO

PM Modi spoke about a renewed phase in the India-UK cooperation. The meeting, held during Starmer’s official 2-day visit to the economic capital, focused on expanding collaboration in trade, technology, health care, and renewable energy.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
'Want Peace & Stability In Ukraine & Gaza': PM Modi Addresses Press With UK PM Keir Starmer At Raj Bhavan In Mumbai

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Thursday, October 9.

Modi spoke about a renewed phase in the India-UK cooperation. He also shared that the two nations discussed peace and stability in West Asia, particularly the unrest in Ukraine and Gaza. The meeting, held during Starmer’s official 2-day visit to the economic capital, focused on expanding collaboration in trade, technology, health care, and renewable energy.

Have a look at his full address here:

"We also discussed peace and stability in West Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict. On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports finding solutions through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region," PM Modi said in his address.

He added that the discussions marked “a significant step forward in strengthening the India-UK partnership” and underscored shared goals in economic development and sustainability. He further said that both governments were committed to advancing trade negotiations for a comprehensive deal that would “benefit both economies”.

“Our talks today centred on trade, technology, healthcare and renewable energy. We are committed to deepening our economic ties and addressing global challenges together,” Modi said.

(This is a developing story)

