India turned world’s pharmacy during Covid-19 crisis: PM Modi

New Delhi

PM Modi on Sunday said India has turned into world's pharmacy and many foreign nations have expressed confidence in the country's medicines during the Covid-19 crisis.

Modi made the remarks while virtually addressing the 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas'.

The PM said health was considered only as a matter of disease and treatment for a long time, but it also affects the entire economic and social fabric of the country.

He said his government worked on health in a holistic way, not in pieces.

Modi said the demand for 'Made in India' medicines havs been increasing and the government is planning to provide 75 Ayush medicines on 'Janaushadhi' centres so maximum people can benefit soon and the money they spend on costly medicines could be lowered down.

"Corona mahamaari ke baad aaj dunia Bharat ka loha maan rahi hai (the who­le world is now taking India seriously after Covid pande­mic). India has now turned world's pharmacy. During Covid period, India has earned the confidence of whole world. Now, we are focussing on generic medicines and supporting and encouraging them," Modi said.

The PM dedicated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

He interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also gave awards to stakeholders by recognising their excellent work.