India to test-fire four indigenously-developed, nuclear-capable cruise missiles this month

India will be testing not one, but four nuclear-capable missiles if reports from the New Indian Express are to be believed. The tests for all four missiles are expected to be conducted in the month of November itself, and assume significance during these times when tensions with Pakistan are at an escalated level.

These cruise missiles can be launched from different platforms and all have enough range to hit all major cities in Pakistan. The missiles that will be tested are – K-4 long-range ballistic missile, BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Agni-II intermediate-range ballistic missile and the short-range ballistic missile Prithvi.

Citing defence sources, the publication has stated that K-4 is scheduled for a test on November 8. BrahMos will be tested on November 11, with both its surface-surface and air-air versions being put to the test. November 16 will the testing day for Agni-II ballistic missile, and the short-range Prithvi is scheduled for a November 20 test.

The K-4 will be launched from an underwater platform off the Visakhapatnam coast; Agni-II and Prithvi missiles will undergo tests off Odisha coast with BrahMos Aerospace testing the surface variant from a land-based platform and the air version from a Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Out of all the missiles, the K-4 developed by DRDO has the maximum range of over 3,500 km and the capability to carry a two-tonne warhead.