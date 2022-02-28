India to send humanitarian aid including medicines to Ukraine: MEA

India will be send humanitarian aid including medicines to the war-torn Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Besides, the MEA said four Union Ministers will be deployed as special envoys to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation process of Indians, including students, still stuck in the war-torn country.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, and VK Singh to Poland to coordinate and oversee the evacautaion process, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Informing about the ongoing evacuation process, Bagchi said six flights have so far arrived carrying around 1400 Indian citizens. Four flights have arrived from Bucharest (Romania) and two flights from Budapest (Hungary), he added.

The MEA spokesperson further said the situation in Ukraine continues to be complex, fluid and quite concerning, but "we've been able to accelerate our evacuation process," he said. "About 8000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since we issued advisory, not since conflict began," he added.

Bagchi further told Indians to not reach the border directly as there's rush and the evacuation might take time. "We request Indians to go to West Ukraine but don't reach the border directly as there's rush there, it'll take time. Go to nearby cities, seek shleter there. We're making arrangements there, our teams will help you. Don't panic, we have enough flights," he added.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:25 PM IST