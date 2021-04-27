India to get first batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on May 1 - Here's what we know so far

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to wreak havoc, India had earlier in April, approved a third vaccine for emergency usage. Russia's Sputnik V however it is yet to reach India. With the relevant approvals given, officials now say that the first batch of doses will arrive on the first of May. The news update, quoting Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, was confirmed by the official Twitter handle for the vaccine.

It is not clear how many vaccines would be in this first batch, or where they would have been manufactured. In a recent press conference, Dmitriev had said that he expected over 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured in India by this summer.

Earlier this month, officials had said that the vaccine would be imported from Russia for emergency use in India. Dr Reddy Laboratories which had collaborated on trials and later received emergency use approval from the Indian drug regulator, had indicated earlier in April that supplies from Indian manufacturers will commence from next quarter.