India successfully carries out training launch of Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island | Twitter

Bhubaneswar: India has successfully carried out training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odissa.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command.

(this is a developing story)