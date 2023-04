India sees sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections; active cases at 18,389 | File

According to the Union Health Ministry's dashboard, India's daily COVID-19 caseload increased by 28% over the previous day on Sunday, with as many as 3,824 people testing positive for the viral disease.

On Friday, the country's daily COVID caseload was 3,095, and on Saturday, it was 2,995.

(More details awaited)