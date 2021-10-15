India sees 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths in the last 24 hours

India has reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 19,391 recoveries and 379 deaths in last 24 hours on Friday, as per Union Health Ministry data. Of 16,862 new cases and 379 deaths, 9,246 cases and 96 deaths were reported in Kerala yesterday. The total toll is now 4,51,814.

With 19,391 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number has gone up to 3,33,82,100 and the current recovery Rate of 98.07% is the highest since March 2020. India's active caseload stands at 2,03,678; lowest in 216 days and active cases, currently at 0.60%, account for less than 1% of total cases.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.42% is less than 3% for last 112 days and the daily positivity rate of 1.43% has been less than 3% for last 46 days.

India has administered 97.14 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive and 58.88 crore tests conducted so far.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:11 AM IST