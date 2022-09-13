e-Paper Get App
India reports 4,369 new Covid cases, 20 deaths in past 24 hours

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
In the last 24 hours, India reported 4,369 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The new fatalities raised the overall death toll to 5,28,185.

The active caseload dipped to 46,347, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,178 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,30,417. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate has marginally dropped to 1.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,50,468 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.99 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.47 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

