India reports 36,401 COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 149 days

India reported 36,401 COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per a Health Ministry update on Thursday morning, 39,157 people recovered during this time. India's active caseload has now dropped to 3.64 lakh - the lowest in 149 days.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts, remaining as the only country with an active case tally well above the one lakh mark. Maharashtra is a distant second with 61,568 active cases.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:36 AM IST