e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 36,401 new COVID-19 cases and 39,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:36 AM IST

India reports 36,401 COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 149 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

Advertisement

India reported 36,401 COVID-19 cases and 530 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per a Health Ministry update on Thursday morning, 39,157 people recovered during this time. India's active caseload has now dropped to 3.64 lakh - the lowest in 149 days.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts, remaining as the only country with an active case tally well above the one lakh mark. Maharashtra is a distant second with 61,568 active cases.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal