India reports 29,616 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 29,616 fresh COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicated that 28,046 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has risen marginally to stand at 3.01 lakh. The recovery rate is currently at 97.78%.

While Kerala continues to remain the only state with an active tally well above the one lakh mark, recent data indicates a downward trend. Somewhat alarmingly, several states in the northeastern have shown a spike in numbers recently, with Mizoram leading the list. As of September 25 morning, the state has more than 15 thousand active cases with the daily count surging to more than 1000 cases this week.

Many experts now contend that the country is headed towards an 'endemic stage' ever as others warn about the possibility of a third wave in the coming months. Against this backdrop, the Nationwide Vaccination Drive continues to gain momentum with nearly 84 crore doses having been administered thus far.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 09:53 AM IST