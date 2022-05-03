India reports 2,568 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours

The daily COVID-19 cases in the country saw a dip as 2,568 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The active caseload now stands at 19,137, which is 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,889 with 20 fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:19 AM IST