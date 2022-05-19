India reports 2,364 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 8 PM today. The daily new cases rose above 2,000 after two days.

Today's new cases increased by 29.3% from Wednesday when 1,829 cases were reported. Active cases fell by 228 in the past 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 15,419. The total number of cases in India since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 43.13 million.

With 10 new fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 524,303. As many as 2,582 people recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 42.59 million.

In the past 24 hours, India administered 1.37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage is now close to 1.92 billion.

Over 1 billion people have received the first dose and 879.25 mln have got both the doses, while 31.68 million got the precautionary dose.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:24 AM IST