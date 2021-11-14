India reports 11,271 new COVID-19 cases, 285 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 11,271 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 3,44,37,307, while the active cases declined to 1,35,918, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 4,63,530, with 285 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases in India have declined to 1,35,918, comprising 0.39 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.90 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for last 41 days.

Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.01 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 51 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,37,859, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 112.01 crore.

The Union Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

