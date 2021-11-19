India reports 11,106 new COVID-19 cases, 459 deaths in last 24 hours

With 11,106 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 3,44,89,623, while the number of active cases has gone up to 1,26,620, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has shot up to 4,65,082 with 459 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,26,620, accounting for 0.37 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 46 consecutive days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.92 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 56 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has climbed to 3,38,97,921, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

More than 115.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:21 AM IST