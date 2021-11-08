India records 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 11,451 COVID-19 infections, which took the country's total tally of cases to 3,43,66,987, while active cases have declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to Union health ministry on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 more fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The active cases have declined to 1,42,826, comprising 0.42 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.24 per cent, the highest since March last year, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.32 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 35 days. The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.26 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 45 days, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of people, who have recuperated from the disease, has increased to 3,37,63,104, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.34 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 108.47 crore.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

