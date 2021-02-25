India, Pakistan agree to continue ceasefire

New Delhi: India and Pakistan reiterated the need to observe ceasefire in a hotline contact between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Wednesday after reviewing the situation along the Line of Control.

In a joint statement, both sides agreed to strict observance of "all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021."

They said, "In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the DGMOs addressed each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence."

Both sides also reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding. The hotline was established between the two Armies in 2013 to defuse any tension that may erupt on the LoC or borders of the two countries.