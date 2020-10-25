'India never attacked anyone, but won't hesitate if threatened': NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has sent out a stern warning directed at anyone who might hold animosity against India. He said that while history is witness to the fact that India has never attacked anyone, the country will take up arms on foreign soil if a threat to its integrity emerges.

While addressing a gathering at an ashram in Rishikesh, Doval said, "India has never attacked anyone. There are views about it, that if there was danger from somewhere, we should have done it. To save the country is essential. But that we will fight only where you want to fight is not necessary."

During the address, Doval was exchanging interactions with Chidanand Saraswati, the head of the Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh. A video of the NSA's address was uploaded on the Facebook page of the ashram on October 24. The title of the video is 'Special Ashtami and Navami Navaratri Pujan and Ganga Aarti'.

'India beyond religion and language'

Doval further exemplified the greatness of India by saying that the country is not bound by any religion or language because of its rich culture and civilization. "It's the land of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and every human being has a share of God's bounty," he said.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu texts such as the Maha Upanishad, which means "The World is One Family".

'Saints built the nation'

According to the National Security Advisor, the saints and the great ones of old were the ones who strengthened India's identity as a country and made it 'cultured'.

"The nation is safeguarded by those who found it. It is founded by people like you," Doval could be heard saying.

'Glory, never to be erased'

As an example of the rise and fall of cultures, Doval presented the history of civilisations around the world.

"The Jewish civilisation came into being two thousand years ago but the world's first Jewish country was built in 1947," Doval said, "On the other hand, such a rich civilisation like Egypt simply disappeared."

NSA Doval had arrived on Saturday in the village of Gheera in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, where he decided to rebuild his ancestral home. He then attended the Ganga Aarti at the Paramarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra's Vijayadashami.

He also asked all the locals who were present there to spread the message of India's spirituality in the world. This is doval's third visit to his ancestral village since he assumed the post of NSA.

Meanwhile, government officials have clarified that the National Security Advisor was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context and was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday.

The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA's statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about either China or the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector.