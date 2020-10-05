India may have crossed peak of COVID-19 caseload: Finance Ministry

India may have crossed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in September as the number of daily cases have significantly decreased in past one week, the Finance Ministry has said in its economic review report.

The report said data for the 14-day period from September 17 to 30 suggests that India may have crossed the peak of COVID-19 caseload. During this period, the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases steadily declined from about 93,000 to 83,000, while the seven-day moving average of daily tests rose from about 1,15,000 to 1,24,000, it said.

"Data for the 14-day period from September 17 to 30 suggests that India may have crossed the peak of Covid-19 caseload. During this period, the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases has steadily declined from about 93,000 to 83,000 while the seven-day moving average of daily tests have risen from about 1,15,000 to 1,24,000," ministry's monthly report stated.