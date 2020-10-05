India may have crossed peak of COVID-19 caseload: Finance Ministry

India may have crossed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in September as the number of daily cases have significantly decreased in past one week, the Finance Ministry has said in its economic review report.
The report said data for the 14-day period from September 17 to 30 suggests that India may have crossed the peak of COVID-19 caseload. During this period, the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases steadily declined from about 93,000 to 83,000, while the seven-day moving average of daily tests rose from about 1,15,000 to 1,24,000, it said.
"The pandemic however is far from over. Yet, the declining positivity rate at all-India level sets the stage to further push up the frontiers of economic recovery," it added.
Meanwhile, With a spike of 74,442 coronavirus cases and 903 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Monday mounted to 66,23,816 cases. Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less that Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while US that tops the Corona cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.
The fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of the 20 worst affected nations, India has the lowest mortality rate, while Mexico has the highest of 10.4 per cent and the UK next at 8.8 per cent, according to Johns Hopkins University. Out of the total cases, 9,34,427 are currently active, 55,86,703 have been discharged, while 1,02,685 lost the battle against the viral disease.
