India logs 10,158 new COVID-19 cases, 30% increase from previous day | ANI

Today, India recorded 10,158 news COVID cases, 30% more than yesterday. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, the number of active cases in the country has already risen to 44,998.

The infection count published today, up from 7,830 instances recorded yesterday, brings the total number of COVID cases reported in the country to 4,42,10,127.

According to government authorities, COVID has entered the endemic stage in India, and cases will grow for the next 10-12 days before subsiding.

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of Omicron, which is driving the new rise, is not a cause for concern, according to health ministry officials, because immunisations are effective against it.