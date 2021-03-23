India justifies designs of Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydro projects in J&K as Pakistan objects

New Delhi

Pakistan raised objections to the designs of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydropower plants in Jammu and Kashmir and sought more information on the projects in Ladakh sanctioned after the abrogation of Article 370 as the Indus Commissioners of the two countries met here on Tuesday, sources said. On its part, India justified its stand on the designs.

The Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project (1,000 MW) is proposed on the Marusudar river, a tributary of the Chenab river, in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Lower Kalnai project is proposed in Kishtwar and Doda districts. The two sides also discussed a host of other issues under the Indus Waters Treaty during the annual Permanent Indus Commission meeting.

The 2-day meet, which started on Tuesday is taking place after a gap of over 2 years. The last meet took place in Lahore in August 2018. The Indian delegation was led by PK Saxena, India’s Indus Commissioner, and his team from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation. The Pakistani delegation was led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah. The delegation arrived here on Monday evening.