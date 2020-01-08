India issues travel advisory, asks carriers to avoid airspace of Iraq, Iran and Gulf

On Wednesday, India has issued an advisory to Indian carriers to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf in view of the heightening tensions between the United States and Iran following the killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani last week.
"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," MEA spoeksperson Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.
While news agency ANI has quoted government sources saying that all Indian carriers have been told to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region.
Even the US aviation authority has prohibited its civil flight operators from using the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf, hours after Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two American bases in response to the killing of its General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike.
On Tuesday night, Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, the Pentagon said. According to Iranian state TV, the attacks were in revenge for the killing of the commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, General Qasem Soleimani, in a US drone strike on Friday, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.
Shortly after the missile attacks, Trump tweeted, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."
