India issued a strong demarche to Turkey over its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comments over situation in Kashmir

New Delhi: India on Monday issued a strong demarche to Turkey over its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments expressing concern over the prevailing situation in Kashmir and comparing the "struggle" of Kashmiri people with that of the fight by the Turkish during the World War I.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Erdogan's remarks reflected neither an understanding of history, nor of the conduct of diplomacy and that they will have strong implications on India's ties with Turkey.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India rejected the repeated attempts by Turkey to justify the cross-border terrorism "practised so blatantly" by Pakistan.