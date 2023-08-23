'India Is On Moon': Chandrayaan-3 Achieves Perfect Lunar Touchdown!

India's Chandrayaan-3 has successfully touched down on the moon's southern pole, positioning India as the fourth nation to execute a gentle landing on the lunar terrain, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.
"India is on the Moon," announced ISRO chief S Somanath as Chandrayaan 3 lander module Vikram made soft and safe landing.
"'India, I reached my destination and you too!' : Chandrayaan-3," ISRO tweeted right after the successful landing.
In anticipation of this monumental lunar landing, festivities and prayers resonated fervently across the nation. The historic event is being broadcasted live on ISRO's website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was initiated on July 14 from Sriharikota.
Initiating its descent, the Vikram lander approached the moon's surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second. Subsequently, it decelerated before commencing a powered vertical descent onto the lunar terrain.
