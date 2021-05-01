India hits new COVID-19 milestone with single day case spike of over 4 lakh; 3523 deaths recorded

India's upward trajectory when it comes to COVID-19 cases continues unabated with the country recording over four lakh cases over the last 24 hours for the first time. With this India breaks its own global record for single day case tally yet again. The death toll remained high, with 3523 succumbing to the deadly virus even as nearly three lakh individuals were discharged.

As per Health Ministry data on Saturday morning, India now has over 32.68 lakh active cases. Of these, Maharashtra has the highest number (664683) followed by Karnataka and Kerala (both with more than 3 lakh active cases). At the same time, 15,49,89,635 vaccine doses have been administered.