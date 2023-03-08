India hits back at Pakistan Minister's remarks at UN debate: 'Malicious and false propaganda, not worth responding'

India's UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj |

India strongly criticised Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during a Security Council debate on women, peace, and security. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, stated that it is not worth responding to such "malicious and false propaganda," and called Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on the matter as "baseless and politically motivated."

"Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Kamboj said.

"My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda," she added, while speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on 'Women, Peace and Security'.

"Rather, our focus is where it shall always be - positive and forward-looking. Today's discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic," she said.

Ms. Kamboj strongly responded to Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari's mention of Jammu and Kashmir during the Council debate, which was held under the Presidency of Mozambique for this month, on the eve of International Women's Day.

India reiterates its stand on Jammu and Kashmir

India has previously conveyed to Pakistan that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, both in the past, present, and future.

India has repeatedly stated its willingness to have cordial relations with Pakistan, while emphasizing that it is the responsibility of Islamabad to create a peaceful and terror-free environment for engagement.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been significantly strained since India carried out airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019.