India braces for scorching summer as heat wave conditions persist in several states

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that certain regions of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar, as well as sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, will continue to experience heat wave conditions for the next few days. As many as 36 weather stations recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius yesterday, and several cities in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Tripura saw temperatures 4-5 degrees above normal.

Heat Wave Conditions Persist in West Bengal and Bihar

Heat wave conditions are expected to persist in certain pockets of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar over the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The scorching temperatures have been ongoing in Gangetic West Bengal for the past six days and in coastal Andhra Pradesh for four days. As a result, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Bengal until Saturday.

Rising Temperatures in Uttar Pradesh and Other States

Parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj and regions in the east, are expected to experience heatwave conditions for the next two days, as are certain areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra will likely see a 2-3 degree rise in maximum temperatures, with many areas recording temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

Impact on Northeastern States

Even the Northeast is not immune to the heat wave, with Tripura's capital Agartala recording a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius yesterday, around 5 degrees over normal. As a result, the state government has ordered government-run and government-aided schools to remain closed until April 23. Similarly, Assam's Guwahati, Manipur's Imphal, and Meghalaya's Shillong have seen temperatures 4-5 degrees above normal.

Implications for the Rest of the Summer

India is bracing for a scorching summer, with weather stations across the country recording high temperatures. Delhi has already recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. In Maharashtra, 13 people recently died from heatstroke while attending a state award event. With the heat wave conditions persisting in many states, the government has advised citizens to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and to stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.