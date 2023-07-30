INDIA Bloc Warns of Escalating Security Problems Nationwide If Manipur Conflict Not Resolved

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

The opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday said if the conflict in Manipur is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the whole nation.

A delegation of the non-Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) coalition, which visited Manipur for two days from Saturday, also croticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “silence”, showing “brazen indifference” to the ongoing ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

“If the conflict in Manipur is not resolved soon, it may create security problems for the entire country,” said Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a member of the delegation.

In a memorandum to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document, demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

“From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for almost three months now,” the memorandum read.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust among the communities, the Parliamentarians said.

“Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur,” they added in the memorandum. There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said.

“We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent,” the MPs told the governor.

“You are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy,” they said.

The document also stressed that the “failure of both the central and state governments” to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths (over 160 deaths as per official records), over 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of over 60,000 people.

Chowdhury said the visiting MPs will present their observations on Manipur in Parliament and try to put pressure on the central government when they get a chance. “We will speak on the lapses committed by state and central governments in Manipur in Parliament. We appeal to the Centre to have a discussion on the issue in Parliament,” he added.

Chowdhury claimed the situation in Manipur is deteriorating every day. “There is a huge scarcity of ration, fodder, milk, baby food and all other essential items. Students' education has been hampered. We explained all these to the governor, who said that these issues should be resolved collectively,” he said.