 'INDIA Bloc Does Not Speak Of Development, Only Concerned About Their Families,' Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
The prime minister charged that the INDIA bloc has accepted defeated and it intended “to loot Tamil Nadu.”

N ChithraUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the closing ceremony of the BJPs 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padyatra, near Palladam in Tirupur, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. | PTI

Chennai: Launching the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Tamil Nadu, where the party hopes to change the electoral landscape in the 2024 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attack the opposition INDIA bloc accusing its leaders of selfish interests.

Addressing a massive public meeting, where the crowd was on a scale not ordinarily witnessed for the BJP in the southern Tamil Nadu, Modi charged that the INDIA bloc has accepted defeated and it intended “to loot Tamil Nadu.”

Saying that he worked for everyone on the theme of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he charged that no INDIA bloc member speaks about development or education; “they are only bothered about their families”.

The public meeting marked the conclusion of the seven month long ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ roadshow of BJP State president K Annamalai.

Trying to make a personal connect with the people of the State, Modi said though the BJP had never been in power, “Tamil Nadu has always been in the heart of the BJP.” The Prime Minister said beyond politics his bondage with Tamil Nadu was one from the heart. This was a bond that began during the Ekta Yatra, which he had organised, in 1991 from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. He noted that he launched the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Kashi was in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Modi said people, who sat in air-conditioned rooms and dream of breaking the integrity of the country, should come and see with their eyes how Tamil Nadu was poised to shape the destiny of India.

“Those who have looted the State for decades are scared of the increasing power of the BJP. Tamil Nadu has always given me unconditional love,” he said.

Modi belived this year, Tamil Nadu is going to create history. “In 2024, Tamil Nadu is the most discussed today because, in the country, Tamil Nadu is going to become the newest vibrant centre of the politics of development. In 2024, Tamil Nadu is going to create history,” he declared.

Trying to woo the followers of former Chief Ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa, Modi said both these leaders did not resort to “dynastic politics”. They had dedicated their lives for the people’s welfare.

He accused the opposition of being scared of the growing power of the BJP. “They want to save their power by lying, dividing people and making them fight against each other,” he charged.

