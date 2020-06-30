India bans TikTok: How Apple caught Chinese App 'secretly spying' on millions of iPhone users

Chinese short-video making app TikTok has announced it would no longer automatically access user clipboards on Apple iPhones after iOS 14 in Beta has exposed apps constantly reading user clipboards.

TikTok told The Telegraph that it would stop "snooping on users' clipboards after iPhone update shows app constantly reads copied text".

"A security patch from Apple has suddenly exposed just how many smartphone apps are reading users' clipboards every time they are on screen," said the report.

In iOS 14 Beta, one of these features is a new banner alert that lets users know if an app is pasting from the clipboard.