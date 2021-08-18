India achieves highest ever vax in single day

Advertisement

New Delhi

India administered more than 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine doses on August 16, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "India achieves the highest single-day record in #COVID19 vaccine doses. Yesterday will go down in the history of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive.Congratulations."

Cumulatively, 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 62,12,108 sessions across India, as per the provisional report till 7 am. With the administration of the more than 88.13 lakh doses, the cumulative vaccination coverage has increased to 55.47 crore.

This translates to 45 per cent of all adult Indians receiving the first dose and 13 per cent of all adult Indians receiving both doses of the vaccine, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, 15 days advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

