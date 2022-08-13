Independence Day: Did you know that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to burn the constitution? Read on to find out why

Photo: Freepik

On Monday, August 15, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day. The Government of India has launched the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to celebrate and remember the spectacular journey of its accomplishments with this year's theme "Nation First, Always First". On this glorious day, FPJ brings some rare facts about the Independence Day.

Independent India's flag was not unfurled on August 15, 1947, at Red Fort

The Ministry of Culture might have initiated the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to hoist 200 million flags around the nation to mark the day. However, not many are aware that independent India's flag was not unfurled at Red Fort on August 15, 1947. Contrary to popular belief, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled it in New Delhi's Princess Park, next to India Gate. Nehru went to the Red Fort only on August 16 and raised the tricolour there. The reason for the delay was the midnight session of the assembly on August 14.

Lord Mountbatten chose India's Independence Day

After years of conflict, the Indians forced the British to surrender the nation to them. Indian freedom warriors protested the holding up of India's Independence. Mountbatten decided to move the date up to August 15, 1947. He used the argument that he didn't want violence or riots.

The date August 15 was chosen by Mountbatten to coincide with the second anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. Mountbatten was quoted as saying in the book, 'Freedom at Midnight', by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre: “The date I chose came out of the blue. I chose it in reply to a question. I was determined to show I was the master of the whole event. When they asked if we had set a date, I knew it had to be soon. I hadn't worked it out exactly then — I thought it had to be about August or September, and I then went out to August 15. Why? Because it was the second anniversary of Japan's surrender.”

Tricolour's history

The Indian flag that was unfurled by Bhikaji Cama, aka Madam Cama, at Stuttgart, Germany in 1907, was designed by Veer Savarkar with the help of other revolutionaries. The flag had three colours – red, saffron, and green. The first version of our current national flag was created by Pingali Venkayya in 1921. The flag, which displays saffron, white, and green stripes along with a 24-spoked Ashok Chakra, was officially accepted on July 22, 1947, and it was unfurled on August 15, 1947.

Who wrote the Constitution of India?

The Constitution of India was handwritten by Prem Behari Narain Raizada and published by him in Dehradun. It was not typed nor printed. It is also known as the "Bag of Borrowings" as it has borrowed features from several countries. Each page was decorated by Shantiniketan artists like Beohar Rammanohar Sinha and Nandalal Bose. This constitution document came into force with a total expense of Rs 6.4 million.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted to burn the constitution

Dr B. R. Ambedkar might be known as the Father of the Indian Constitution, however, he wanted to burn the Constitution. He believed that the text wasn't didn't suit everyone. In the book, Dr Ambedkar: Life and Mission, the author, Dhananjay Keer, quoted Ambedkar: “It is by placating the sentiments of smaller communities and smaller people who are afraid that the majority may do wrong, that the British Parliament works. Sir, my friends tell me that I have made the Constitution. But I am quite prepared to say that I shall be the first person to burn it out. I do not want it. It does not suit anybody. But whatever that may be, if our people want to carry on, they must remember that there are majorities and there are minorities; and they simply cannot ignore the minorities by saying: ‘Oh, no, to recognise you is to harm democracy.' I should say that the greatest harm will come by injuring the minorities.”