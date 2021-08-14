Independence Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and photos to share with your loved ones

Independence Day is celebrated in India with great enthusiasm every year. This year, India is marking its 75th year of Independence. The day honors the struggle of our freedom fighters and celebrates the commendable victory over the British rule.

On August 15, 1947, India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the national flag at the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in New Delhi. Since then the flag hoisting ceremony is practiced every year.

Indians celebrate the day with excitement and cultural programmes.

Here are some of the best wishes, and greetings for Independence Day:

"May you enjoy this freedom of speech, freedom of thoughts and freedom of choice for the rest of your life. Happy Independence Day to you"

“Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!”

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.

''Whatever our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to everyone''.

''Let’s celebrate freedom today, but mourn for those who had to leave to bring it. You’ll always be remembered in the heart of every citizen alive''.

"Our brave freedom fighters did their job and passed it on to us. Are you doing yours as a citizen? Happy Independence Day"

"May Almighty grant us all the strength to make this country self-sufficient, happy and prosperous. May this Independence Day be the beginning of a new future!"

"Many Indians have sacrificed their life for the country. Let's remember them and celebrate our 75th Independence Day."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:54 PM IST