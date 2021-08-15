Independence Day 2021: 'India is indebted', PM Modi names Jawaharlal Nehru as he pays tribute to icons of freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day and said it is the day to remember India's great freedom fighters.

He named Jawaharlal Nehru and other iconic leaders as he paid tribute to the icons of the freedom struggle on India's 75th Independence Day.

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister said on this day, the country is remembering every person who contributed to the freedom struggle, as the country is indebted to all of them.

"I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters... Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world," said the Prime Minister.

"Be it (Jawahar Lal) Nehru Ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them," he added.

Talking about the government's decision to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14, the Prime Minister said, "We celebrate independence, but the pain of partition still pierces the chest of India. It is one of the greatest tragedies of the last century and to remember the people who lost their lives during the partition, to honour the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the partition, we have decided to celebrate Partition Horrors Remembrance Day."

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:49 PM IST