Independence Day 2020 latest updates: Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India, says PM Modi

Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.