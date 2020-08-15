Independence Day 2020 latest updates: Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India, says PM Modi

From LoC to LAC, whoever tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our soldiers responded to it in the same manner, says PM Narendra Modi
Today neighbour is not just the one with whom we share border but also those with whom our heart stays connected, where there is harmony in relations. I'm happy that in past some time India has further strengthened its relations with all countries in 'extended neighbourhood': PM Modi
This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi
Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production: PM Narendra Modi
Many big companies are turning towards India, says PM Modi
Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’: PM Modi
The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged: PM Modi
A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries: PM Narendra Modi
I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat & they increase if there is global competitiveness: PM Modi
Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today, said PM Modi.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat reach Red For
Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for I-Day
Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said. There will be around 4,000 security personnel at the Red Fort and they will stand in adherence with social distancing norms, they said.
Independence Day function at Red Fort to be relatively muted due to COVID-19
The Independence Day function at Red Fort this year will be relatively muted in terms of participation of people in view of the situation created by COVID-19. Compared to the past, about 20 per cent VVIPs or other participants will be able to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from ramparts of the historic fort. The arrangements have been made keeping in view social distancing norms.
