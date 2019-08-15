Independence Day 2019 LIVE Update! I'm happy to be a part of celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh: Ram Madhav

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel hoist tricolour at OP Dorjila Post
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel hoist the tricolour on the occasion of 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay at OP Dorjila Post (altitude of 18,800 feet) in Sikkim.
I'm happy to be a part of celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh: Ram Madhav
Ram Madhav, BJP in Leh: This Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory (UT) status. I'm happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh.
Punjab: Women tie rakhis to BSF personnel at Attari-Wagah border
Punjab: Women tie rakhis to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Attari-Wagah border.
Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence
Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence.
For displaying exemplary bravery, Second-in-Command Harshpal Singh awarded Kirti Chakra: CRPF
CRPF: For displaying exemplary bravery and raw courage in an operation in which 3 JeM foreign terrorists were neutralised in J&K, where despite suffering bullet and grenade blast injury he kept fighting,Harshpal Singh, Second-in-Command has been awarded the Kirti Chakra.
PM Modi meets Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, & Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, & Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa at Red Fort.
PM Modi meets children at Red Fort
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children at Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls national flag in Nagpur
Maharashtra: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls the national flag at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also pays tribute.
To further enhance coordination between our forces, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS: PM Modi
PM Modi: Our security forces are our pride. To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today,India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more strong.
Time has changed now, people aren't satisfied with station, they immediately ask: PM Modi
PM: Earlier even if a decision was taken on paper that a railway station will be built in an area,there used to be positivity among people for years. Time has changed now, people aren't satisfied with station, they immediately ask "when will Vande Bharat express come in our area?"
Government is stable, policy system is predictable: PM Modi
PM Modi: Today, the Government in India is stable, policy system is predictable. World is eager to trade with India. We are working to keep prices under check and speed up development. The fundamentals of our economy are strong
I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom.
Many citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country, we stand in solidarity with those who are affected: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on 73rd India Independence Day: Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the country. We stand in solidarity with those who are affected by the floods.
If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams: PM
If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams: PM Narendra Modi during I-Day speech
In 10 weeks of coming to power, we took key steps to fulfil aspirations of people, says PM Narendra Modi
In 10 weeks of coming to power, we took key steps to fulfil aspirations of people, says PM; Cites decision on triple talaq, Article 370.
Old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism: PM Narendra Modi
PM Modi: The old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities.The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this? We do not believe in creating problems or dragging them. In less than 70 days of our new Government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move.
PM Modi: The country fully understands the importance of water conservation
That is why a ministry for Jal Shakti has been formed. Steps have been taken to make the medical sector even more people friendly. #IndiaIndependenceDay
Former PM Dr.Manmohan Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He will address the nation shortly. #IndependenceDayIndia
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at Rajghat earlier this morning. #IndependenceDayIndia Image Image Image
Delhi: Visitors, performers and jawans gather at the Red Fort ahead of #IndependenceDay celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, from here.
India-US friendship flourished into strategic partnership in 2 decades: Pompeo
"Over the past two decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership and we now cooperate on a range of important issues, from defense and counter-terrorism, to freedom of navigation and cutting-edge science, including in space," Pompeo said in a statement. "As I said during my recent visit to India, the United States and India are great democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a joyful Independence Day," he said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extends Independence Day wishes to India
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: On behalf of US Govt, I extend my best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day. The United States and India have enjoyed close ties of friendship since the US supported India’s independence 72 years ago. Our shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, commitment to economic growth further cemented our relationship. Over past 2 decades, our friendship has flourished into a strategic partnership & we now cooperate on a range of important issues.
