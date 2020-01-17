'In YK’s care, Davinder Singh case as good as dead': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at NIA chief; gets name wrong in tweet

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the "best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA."

"The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead," he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag 'WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced' to his post.

But pause for a second and something baffling emerges. Yogesh Chander Modi is the Chief of the National Investigation Agency.

And while he does fit the bill when it comes to the "another Modi" bit of Rahul's tweet, the 'YK' baffles us. And while 'c' and 'k' often have interchangeable pronunciations, this was probably not the best time to confuse the two.