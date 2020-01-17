'In YK’s care, Davinder Singh case as good as dead': Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at NIA chief; gets name wrong in tweet

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the "best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA."
"The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead," he wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag 'WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced' to his post.
But pause for a second and something baffling emerges. Yogesh Chander Modi is the Chief of the National Investigation Agency.
And while he does fit the bill when it comes to the "another Modi" bit of Rahul's tweet, the 'YK' baffles us. And while 'c' and 'k' often have interchangeable pronunciations, this was probably not the best time to confuse the two.
Davinder Singh was arrested last Saturday along with Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu, his acomplice Rafi and a lawyer named Irfan from a car on the highway near Kulgam. He was allegedly helping Babu travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan.
Arms and ammunition were later recovered from multiple raids conducted at the residences of Davinder in Srinagar. The disgraced DIG is currently being interrogated by a joint team of the Centre and J&K.
Earlier, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had questioned the silence of the Narendra Modi-led government over the arrest of the disgraced DSP.
"DSP Davinder Singh sheltered three terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast-track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason," he had tweeted.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday said that Davinder Singh helped terrorists plan attacks on India and his role should be investigated.
"DSP Davinder Singh's arrest in J&K raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security. It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason," she tweeted.
On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will recommend to the central government that Davinder Singh be sacked.
"He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said.
On Wednesday, the NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Sources told ANI that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.
The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added.
In the wake of the arrest, airports in Srinagar and Jammu are to be "immediately" brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a Jammu and Kashmir government order has said.
"This issue has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of DSP airport security Davinder Singh for trying to assist militants to travel to other pans of the country," the order read.
The two sensitive airports at Jammu and Srinagar are to be "handed over" to the CISF by January 31, the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department to the Director-General of Police (DGP) said.
(With inputs from agencies)