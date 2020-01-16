'36 Ministers in J&K is a sign of panic': Congress slams govt plan to send 'propagandists to Kashmir'

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government over its decision to send 36 Union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir and said if everything was "normal" there, why was there a need to send "propagandists" to the area?

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted that "Amit Shah says all is normal in Kashmir".

"If so, why send 36 propagandists to Kashmir? Why not allow non-propagandists to go and understand the situation prevailing there?" he asked.