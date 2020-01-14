'If it was Davinder Khan...': Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chodhury after Davindar Singh arrested for ‘ferrying terrorists’

The Congress leader further added, "The chink in the armour is exposed in the valley much to the consternation of us, we cannot afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish." "Now question will certainly be arisen as to who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident, need a fresh look on it," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

J&K Police DSP Davinder Singh was arrested on Saturday. He was arrested while transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in South Kashmir. Singh, who had joined the counter-insurgency Special Operations Group (SoG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police as a sub-inspector and he rose quickly to the rank of a DSP in addition to earning the prestigious police medal for gallantry ostensibly for his anti-militancy duties, will now be interrogated by Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing and Military Intelligence teams.

There are chances that Singh will be stripped off of his Presidents Gallantry Medal award. Singh's name first appeared in the grey zone after Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru levelled serious allegation against him during his defence in the trial court. But back then both the state police and the intelligence agencies had dismissed those allegations as a figment of a terrorist's mind. Guru had alleged in his defence that Singh tortured him and threatened to kill his family unless he carried out his directions.

Guru alleged in a written affidavit and through statements carried in the local media that Singh had forced him to carry the Parliament attack terrorists to Delhi, hire a flat there and also buy a second hand white ambassador car for the use of the terrorists. It was this white ambassador car that the terrorists used during the Parliament attack in 2001.

