J&K cop Davinder Singh arrested while ferrying terrorists - what is his connection to Afzal Guru?

A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer, posted with a strategic department at the airport, was arrested on Saturday for the "heinous crime" of ferrying a lawyer and two terrorists who were being allegedly taken out of Kashmir valley for a possible terror strike.

Police arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district along with terrorists of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen -- Naveed Baba who was its district commander, and Altaf -- besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Now, further details have emerged about Singh.

According to a PTI report, this is not the first time he has made headlines. In a 2013 letter, Afzal Guru, who was executed after being convicted for the Parliament attack, explained how "DSP Davinder Singh", the then deputy superintendent of police of Special Operations Group, had asked him to "take Mohammad", a co-accused in the Parliament attack case, "to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him".

However, the angle was probed and could not be substantiated with any evidence, the officials said.

Speaking about the Afzal Guru connection, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said, that there was no record of the arrested police officer's involvement in the Parliament attack case as was being reported in a section of the media.

"We have no such records and I have no information, but we will ask him about this," he said.

In a 2004 communique with his lawyer, Afzal had also mentioned a police official Shanty Singh, who joined Davinder Singh and "tortured him at Humhama STF camp".

According to an Outlook article, Afzal said, "There the D.S.P. Vinay Gupta tortured me, electrified me—put me in cold water – used petrol—chillies and other techniques. He told me that I possess weapons but at evening time one of his inspector Farooq told me that if I can pay 1000,000 Rs to him (D.S.P) I will be released or they will kill me".

He was then taken to Humhama STF camp, where he was further tortured by Davinder Singh.

"One of his torture inspector as they called him Shanty Singh electrified me naked for 3 hours and made me drink water while giving electric shocks through telephone instrument. Ultimately I accepted to pay them 1000000 Rs. for which my family sold the gold of my wife. Even after this they could manage only 80000 Rs. Then they took the scooter too which was just 2-3 months old which I bought for 24000 Rs. Thus after getting 1 lakh Rupees they let me free," he wrote.