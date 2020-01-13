Police identify masked female assailant from the violent attack in JNU as DU student

After a whole week of the violent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, a special investigation team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has identified a masked woman seen in one of the videos circulated of the attack. The woman has been identified as a student of the Delhi University (DU), reported The Indian Express.

On January 5, several masked individuals thrashed students and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods.

In one of the viral videos of the attack, a masked woman was seen threatening students with a stick in hand along with other masked men. It is now revealed that the woman might be from ABVP.

In the video, the woman can be seen wearing a check shirt and a blue scarf covering her face. The person who recorded the video had identified the woman at the time. In the video, the person can be heard saying, “She’s the girl who said she is a JNU student but she’s not.” The students were trying to send the assailants away.