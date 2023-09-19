 In Tit-For-Tat Move, India Expels Senior Canadian Diplomat Olivier Sylvester : 'Asked To Leave Country In Next 5 Days'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIn Tit-For-Tat Move, India Expels Senior Canadian Diplomat Olivier Sylvester : 'Asked To Leave Country In Next 5 Days'

In Tit-For-Tat Move, India Expels Senior Canadian Diplomat Olivier Sylvester : 'Asked To Leave Country In Next 5 Days'

"The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,"said the statement by MEA.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, was summoned by India and a senior Canadian diplomat was expelled by the government |

New Delhi: Hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a link was established between "agents of the government of India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar" and expelled a senior Indian diplomat, India hit back and summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay to the MEA headquarters to inform him about India's tit-for-tat decision to expel a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday (September 19). The diplomat has been identified as Canadian Intelligence Officer Olivier Sylvester.

The MEA in a statement said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

(This is breakings news. More details to follow)

Read Also
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Accuses India Of Killing Pro-Khalistani Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: Ruckus In House As Women's Reservation Bill 'Nari Shakti...

Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: Ruckus In House As Women's Reservation Bill 'Nari Shakti...

UP: Muslim Man Brutally Thrashed For Sitting With Hindu Woman Inside Temple In Bareilly; Video...

UP: Muslim Man Brutally Thrashed For Sitting With Hindu Woman Inside Temple In Bareilly; Video...

Wilful Denial Of S*x By Spouse Amounts To Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court

Wilful Denial Of S*x By Spouse Amounts To Cruelty, Says Delhi High Court

9 Trains Cancelled Due To Ongoing Kurmi Agitation; Know Details

9 Trains Cancelled Due To Ongoing Kurmi Agitation; Know Details

NTA Releases Exam Calendar For 2024-25; JEE, NEET-UG, CUET, UGC-NET Dates Revealed

NTA Releases Exam Calendar For 2024-25; JEE, NEET-UG, CUET, UGC-NET Dates Revealed