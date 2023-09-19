In Tit-For-Tat Move, India Expels Senior Canadian Diplomat Olivier Sylvester : 'Asked To Leave Country In Next 5 Days'

Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay, was summoned by India and a senior Canadian diplomat was expelled by the government |

New Delhi: Hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that a link was established between "agents of the government of India and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar" and expelled a senior Indian diplomat, India hit back and summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay to the MEA headquarters to inform him about India's tit-for-tat decision to expel a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday (September 19). The diplomat has been identified as Canadian Intelligence Officer Olivier Sylvester.

The MEA in a statement said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

(This is breakings news. More details to follow)