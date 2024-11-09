'In The Era Of Double Engine Govt, Mahayagna Of Development Is Going On In Uttarakhand, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Dehradun: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, while wishing the people of Uttarakhand on State Foundation Day, said that in the era of double engine government, a Mahayagna of development is going on in Uttarakhand. Praising the Dhami government of the state, he has also made nine requests to the people of the state and the tourists coming here for the all-round development of the state.

Resolve to develop Uttarakhand for a developed India

Addressing the Police Raitik Parade organized at the Police Line on Saturday through a video message, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the silver jubilee year of Uttarakhand is starting from today, now we have to start the journey of the next 25 years for the bright future of Uttarakhand. He said that it is a happy coincidence that the country is also in the Amrit Kaal for 25 years; the resolution of developed Uttarakhand for a developed India will be seen getting fulfilled in this period.

This decade is the decade of Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand has proved the faith expressed at the feet of Baba Kedarnath to be true

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that just two days ago, the Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan was also successfully organized, he is confident that our Pravasi Uttarakhandis will continue to play such a big role in the development journey of the state. He said that the people of Uttarakhand had to make long efforts to get a separate state in accordance with their hopes and aspirations, these efforts were fulfilled when the government was formed at the center under the leadership of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. It is a matter of great happiness that now we are able to see Uttarakhand realizing its dreams.

He said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has given a lot of love and affection, we are also leaving no stone unturned in serving Devbhoomi with the same feeling. The Prime Minister said that a few years ago he had expressed confidence sitting at the feet of Baba Kedarnath that this decade is going to prove to be the decade of Uttarakhand, and Uttarakhand has proved his faith right. Today Uttarakhand is making new records of development. Last year Uttarakhand got the first position in SDG Index, Achievers in Ease of Doing Business and Leader category in Startup ranking. In the last 1.5 years, Uttarakhand's growth rate has increased by more than 1.25 times. This year GST collection has increased by 14 percent. In 2014, the state's annual income was 1.25 lakh rupees, which has increased to 2.60 lakh today. In 2014, Uttarakhand's state's gross domestic product was around 1.5 lakh crores. Which has now increased to 3.5 lakh crores. These figures are telling how new opportunities are being created for the youth in Uttarakhand, how industrial progress is taking place.

The true meaning of double engine government is visible in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that before 2014, less than five percent of the houses in Uttarakhand had tap water, today it has increased to about 96 percent. Before 2014, only six thousand km of PMGSY road was built in Uttarakhand, today the length of these roads has increased to more than 20 thousand km. Uttarakhand has taken care of every section by building lakhs of toilets and giving lakhs of gas connections under Har Ghar Bijli and Ujjwala Gas Scheme. The true meaning of double engine government is visible in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister said that the grant received by Uttarakhand from the Center has now doubled. The double engine government has gifted Uttarakhand the satellite center of AIIMS, the country's first drone application research center, and there is also a plan to build a smart industrial township in US Nagar. The Prime Minister said that today projects worth two lakh crores of the Central Government are going on in Uttarakhand, connectivity schemes are being completed at a fast pace. Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail project is set to be completed by 2026. 11 stations of the state are being developed as Amrit. With the construction of Dehradun-Delhi Expressway, the journey from Dehradun to Delhi will be completed in two and a half hours.

Maha Yagya of development going on in Uttarakhand

The PM stressed that at this time, a Maha Yagya of development is going on in Uttarakhand, this is stopping migration. The government is engaged in preserving the heritage along with development. A grand and divine reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham is being done, the work of Badrinath Master Plan is going on at a fast pace. Similarly, under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, 16 Puranic temples are being developed in the first phase. Chardham Yatra is being facilitated by All Weather Road, religious and tourist places are being connected by ropeway under Parvat Mala.

Villages located on the border are the first villages of the country for us

The Prime Minister said that the government is working considering the border villages as the first villages, in this regard, during the visit to Mana village, he started the Vibrant Village Scheme. Under this, about 50 villages are being developed in Uttarakhand.

Record increase in number tourists and devotees

The Prime Minister said that a report from a few weeks ago stated that six crore tourists and devotees have come to Uttarakhand this year. Before 2014, the number of Chardham pilgrims was only reaching 24 lakhs, whereas last year this figure touched 54 lakhs. This has benefited everyone from hotels to homestays, taxis to textiles. In the past years, more than five thousand homestays have been registered.

Uttarakhand's policies are becoming an example for the country

Uniform Civil Code i.e. Secular Civil Code

The Prime Minister said that today Uttarakhand is taking such decisions which are becoming an example for the country. Uttarakhand implemented Uniform Civil Code after deep study, which he considers to be a true secular civil code. Today the whole country is discussing UCC and feeling its need. Similarly, Uttarakhand has implemented anti-cheating law to secure the future of the youth and has taken strict action against the mafia. Many such works of Uttarakhand are becoming an example for other states.

Prime Minister's nine requests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address that today is 9 November, the number 9 is considered auspicious, it is a symbol of power. Therefore, today he wants to make 5 requests to the people of Uttarakhand and 4 requests to the tourists coming here, i.e. a total of 9 requests.

01 – Conservation of dialects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all your dialects including Garhwali, Kumauni, Jaunsari are very rich, their conservation is very important. Therefore, the people of Uttarakhand must teach their dialects to the coming generations, this is also important for the identity of Uttarakhand.

02 – One tree in the name of mother

The whole country knows that the people of Uttarakhand are lovers of nature and environment. Uttarakhand is the land of Gaura Devi, every woman here is a form of Maa Nanda. Therefore, it is very important that we protect nature. For this, plant a tree under the name of mother, this is also very important to fight climate change.

03 – Clean water

There is a tradition of worshipping Naulas and streams in Uttarakhand. Therefore, all of you will try to speed up all the campaigns of water cleanliness while preserving your Naulas and streams.

04 – Connection with the village

The people of Uttarakhand should visit their villages and stay connected to their roots. Especially after retirement, spend time in the village, this will strengthen your relationship with the villages.

05 – Beautify the houses with the Tibari

The Prime Minister said that the people of Uttarakhand should also come forward to save and preserve the old Tibari houses in their villages. By converting old houses into homestays, you can make them a source of income.

Appeal to tourists

06 – Avoid single-use plastic

Whenever you go to the lap of the Himalayas as a tourist, keep cleanliness at the top and go with the thought that single-use plastic should not be used in the mountains.

07 – Vocal for local

While roaming in the mountains, remember Vocal for local, spend at least five percent of your trip in buying local products.

08- Follow the traffic rules

Whenever you go to the mountains, follow the traffic rules there, be careful, everyone's life is precious.

09- Follow the decorum of pilgrimages

Follow the local customs and rules at religious places, take care of the decorum there. You can take help from the people of Uttarakhand in this regard.