PM Modi Vows To Fulfil Resolution Of Viksit Uttarakhand In Next 25 Years While Extending Wishes On Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of 25th State Foundation Day on Saturday.

In a video message shared on X, the Prime Minister vowed to fulfil the resolution of a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' for a 'Viksit Bharat' in the next 25 years.

"Many congratulations to all my family members of the state on the silver jubilee year of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. This decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand," PM Modi said in his video message.

'Central Govt Is Committed To The Development Of Uttarakhand,' Says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that the central government is committed to the development of Uttarakhand.

"Today marks the beginning of the silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand. We now have to start the journey of the next 25 years for a bright future for the state. The nation will see our resolution of Viksit Uttarakhand for a Viksit Bharat being fulfilled in these 25 years. The central government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the development of the state," he said.

Highlighting the state's growth in terms of economy, PM Modi said, "Uttarakhand secured first place in last year's SDG index. In the last 1-2 years, the rate of growth of the state has increased by more than 1.25 per cent. The GST contribution of the state has also increased by 14 per cent. The average annual income of the state has grown to Rs 2.6 lakh."

PM Modi On The Importance Of Responsible Tourism

PM Modi also highlighted the importance of responsible tourism and urged tourists visiting the hill-state to prioritise cleanliness.

"I have 4 appeals to make to the tourists visiting the state. Make cleanliness your priority every time you visit the mountains. Pledge to not use single-use plastic. Stay vocal for local. Follow the traffic rules of the region you visit. Learn and follow the rules and regulations of religious places," PM Modi said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Attends 25th Foundation Day Celebrations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier attended the 25th Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), State Secretary Radha Raturi, and other dignitaries also graced the occasion.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister conferred the Uttarakhand Ratna Awards upon five individuals including CDS Anil Chauhan, folk singer Pritam Bharatwan, Mahesh Kudiyal, Mata Mangala for social service, Hemant Pandey for film and art.

"I congratulate all the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of 25th State Foundation Day. I bow down before all those who have sacrificed their lives for the country. PM Narendra Modi said that the third decade of the 21st century will be Uttarakhand's decade, and we all will strive to live up to his words," CM Dhami said while speaking to ANI.

